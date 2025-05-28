Bombay HC Slams Action Against Student Over Operation Sindoor Social Media Post
The Bombay High Court criticised the Maharashtra government and a private Pune college for the arrest and rustication of a 19-year-old student who reshared a social media post critical of Operation Sindoor.
The student, a second-year IT student at Sinhgad Academy of Engineering, was rusticated on May 9 after an FIR was filed at Kondhwa police station. She was arrested the same day and remains in Yerawada jail.
She moved to the High Court seeking to quash the rustication, be reinstated, and allowed to appear for semester exams starting May 24.
A vacation bench of Justices Gauri V Godse and Somasekhar Sundaresan ordered her release so she could sit for the exams. The court noted she had already suffered consequences and shown remorse.
Her plea stated she had reshared the post without malice and had issued an immediate apology.
The bench also questioned the college’s actions, criticising it for rushing to rusticate the student without giving her a chance to explain.
