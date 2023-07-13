Elon Musk Unveils AI Firm xAI In A Bid To ‘Understand The True Nature Of The Universe’
Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, launched his own artificial intelligence startup xAI on Wednesday.
The company comprises a team of engineers who have previously worked with renowned companies like OpenAI, Microsoft and Google.
According to the company’s website, its goal is to comprehend the true essence of the universe. In order to shed more light on its aims, xAI will be hosting a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday.
This comes three months after Musk signed an open letter advocating for a pause in “Giant AI Experiments”.
In an interview with the BBC, he had also said that he has been concerned about AI safety for more than a decade while advocating for the establishment of a regulatory body to oversee AI and ensure public safety.
AI Revolution May Put 27% Of The Jobs At Risk: OECD