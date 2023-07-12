AI Revolution May Put 27% Of The Jobs At Risk: OECD
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday said that jobs with the highest risk of being automated make up 27% of the labour force on average in OECD countries.
OECD is an international, intergovernmental economic organization of 38 countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate world trade and economic progress.
In its 2023 Employment Outlook, the Paris-based organisation said that over a quarter of jobs that rely on skills could be easily automated in the coming artificial intelligence revolution.
According to the OECD, the emergence of AI hasn't yet shown much indication of having a substantial influence on jobs, but that could be because the revolution is still in its early stages.
OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann said, "How AI will ultimately impact workers in the workplace and whether the benefits will outweigh the risks, will depend on the policy actions we take."
