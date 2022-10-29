Twitter To Have A "Content Moderation Council" After $44 Billion Takeover By Elon Musk
On Friday, Tesla CEO and business tycoon Elon Musk officially completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Shortly after the takeover, Musk tweeted, "the bird is freed" and "🎶let the good times roll 🎶"
One of his first announcements as the new Twitter chief was the formation of a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."
Musk also reportedly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and content policy chief Vijaya Gadde.
The Live Mint reported that Agrawal was likely to receive roughly $50 million or ₹412 crores before getting "escorted out"
Content policy chief Vijaya Gadde's firing was also quick to remind many users of the possible return of former US president Donald Trump back to Twitter.
Trump was banned from the social media platform over concerns that he would trigger more violence like the 2021 US Capital attack after losing the presidential election against Joe Biden.
