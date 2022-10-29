Twitter To Have A "Content Moderation Council" After $44 Billion Takeover By Elon Musk
On Friday, Tesla CEO and business tycoon Elon Musk officially completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Shortly after the takeover, Musk tweeted, "the bird is freed" and "🎶let the good times roll 🎶"
One of his first announcements as the new Twitter chief was the formation of a "content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints."
Musk also reportedly fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and content policy chief Vijaya Gadde.