IndiGo Flight Bound To Bengaluru Catches Fire In Delhi, All Passengers Evacuated
On Friday, an engine of the IndiGo flight 6E-2131 bound for Bengaluru caught fire seconds before taking off from the Delhi airport.
Video credit: @PriyankaaKumarr/Twitter
The incident took place around 9:45 PM. All 184 passengers and crew on board the Indigo Airbus A320 aircraft were reported safe.
Passengers aboard the IndiGo flight 6E-2131 got off the aircraft after 11 PM. IndiGo later accommodated another flight for passengers around midnight.
The aircraft was bound to take off from the runway in five to seven seconds before the engine caught fire. according to passenger Priyanka Kumar while speaking to NDTV.
