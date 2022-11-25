Elon Musk Mocks Twitter’s ‘Stay Woke’ Message With ‘Stay @Work’ T-Shirt

On November 24, Elon Musk tweeted a picture of a black t-shirt with #Stay @Work written on it, mocking the 'Stay Woke' merch.
The idea of the "#StayWoke" message at Twitter was to express support for Black employees and create awareness about police violence against Black people.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has been spotted wearing the Stay Woke t-shirt.
The tweet has garnered a lot of reactions— from people making fun of Musk to people calling out his capitalist mindset. Patrick Bet- David a US-based entrepreneur replied to it by tweeting "Capitalism works. Those who hate it don't."
In his first letter to Twitter employees, Elon Musk had reportedly placed an immediate ban on work from home and has introduced 40-hour work weeks.
Musk commented on the thread tweeting, " To be fair, there are many people at Twitter working late into the night, for whom I have great respect."