Elon Musk's SpaceX Faces Negligence Lawsuit As Employee Remains In Coma After Workplace Accident
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is currently dealing with a negligence lawsuit filed by the spouse of an employee whose skull was fractured in a rocket engine malfunction incident in 2022.
According to Reuters, the 600 previously unreported workplace injuries at Musk’s rocket company include crushed limbs, amputations, electrocutions, head and eye injuries and one death.
The current lawsuit was filed in a state court in Los Angeles, California, last week. The victim remains in a coma more than two years later.
The individual sustained injuries when a component of the Raptor V2 engine detached while undergoing pressure testing at the SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California.
The specific part, which was the cover of the fuel-controller assembly, collided with the head of a SpaceX technician, resulting in a skull fracture.
SpaceX had no comment about the investigation of the worker injuries, nor has released any response regarding the said case.
