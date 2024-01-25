Canada To Initiate Probe Into India's Alleged Role In Election Meddling
Canada-India relations are set to deteriorate further as Canada includes India in its election meddling probe.
The public inquiry on foreign interference will investigate India's potential involvement in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
As per a Bloomberg report, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had launched the inquiry last year, in response to the media leak of intelligence documents.
The leaked information indicated interference by China in Canada’s elections, favouring candidates sympathetic to President Xi Jinping's government. There are also reports indicating Russian involvement alongside China.
The inquiry is set to begin its first public hearings next week. However, details regarding the allegations remain unclear at this time.
India-Canada relations began to strain in September last year when Trudeau, in a parliamentary address, asserted that his government had evidence of India's role in the killing of a Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
