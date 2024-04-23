Elon Musk Slams Australian PM Over Social Media Content Censorship
Elon Musk criticised Australia's prime minister following a court order instructing his social media company X to remove footage of an alleged terrorist attack in Sydney.
Australia's Federal Court instructed X to temporarily remove posts containing footage of an incident involving a teenager who was charged with terrorism after attacking an Assyrian priest and others with a knife.
X stated that it had already restricted the posts from Australian users, although the e-Safety Commissioner of Australia emphasised that the content depicting explicit violence should be removed.
"Does the PM think he should have jurisdiction over all of Earth?" Musk wrote in a post, referring to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Musk also wrote that "if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian 'eSafety Commissar' is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?"
Grindr Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Data Breaches And Privacy Violations