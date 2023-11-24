Elon Musk Reveals Plan To Bring Back News Headlines On X Feed With A Design Twist
Elon Musk has announced that X is going to start displaying news story headlines for links posted on the platform again.
Musk posted, "In an upcoming release, will overlay title in the upper portion of the image of a URL card."
Replying to an X user, he specified that this time they will appear as an overlay on the image as "every pixel matters".
The announcement comes just less than two months after X stopped displaying article headlines in October, for “improved aesthetics”.
The alteration was criticised as it stripped away crucial information that users typically use to decide whether to click on third-party links.
