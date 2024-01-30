Elon Musk's Neuralink Successfully Implants Brain Chip In First Human Trial
Elon Musk announced that his startup, Neuralink, has successfully implanted a brain device in its inaugural human participant, yielding "promising" initial outcomes.
Established in 2016 by Musk, the neurotechnology company aspires to establish direct communication links between the brain and computers, by implanting a chip inside the human brain.
The company aims to enhance human capabilities significantly, address neurological conditions such as ALS or Parkinson's, and potentially establish a symbiotic relationship between humans and artificial intelligence in the future.
Last year, the startup announced that it received approval from regulatory authorities in the United States to conduct trials of its brain implants in humans.
Neuralink has been shrouded in controversy since it first tested its technology on animals. The clinical trials reportedly killed around 1,500 animals, including primates and pigs, since 2018.
