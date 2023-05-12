Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO, Says She Will Start In Six Weeks
Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new CEO for the social media platform.
Announcing the news, Musk tweeted, “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”
Musk also said he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of Twitter within the next few weeks.
While Musk did not reveal who the new Twitter CEO is going to be, The Wall Street Journal has reported that NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is likely the one to replace him.
Yaccarino is the top advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal. She has been “credited with dragging the network's ad sales operation into the digital future”, Reuters reported.
Musk, who took over as the Twitter CEO in October 2022, said that he would step aside as CEO once he found "someone foolish enough to take the job".
