Election Commission allots Shiv Sena name and symbol to Shinde faction
The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday, said that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the party symbol of bow and arrow will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.
The ECI said the Shinde faction was supported by MLAs with 76 percent of the party's winning votes in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls. While the support for Uddhav Thakeray was just 23.5 percent.
In June 2022, Shiv Sena was divided between the supporters of Thackeray and Shinde which led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, dethroning Uddhav Thackeray as the CM.
Shinde was later sworn in as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, on June 30, 2022.
Post the verdict, Shinde tweeted that the party has got "new energy and strength to struggle by preserving this heritage of thought”.
Uddhav Thackeray called the EC decision “dangerous for democracy” and said he will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.
