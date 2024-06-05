Election Aftermath: How Indian Newspapers Reported The Lok Sabha Results
Hindustan Times- One of the largest newspapers in India by circulation
Times of India- The fourth-largest newspaper in India by circulation and largest selling English-language daily in the world.
The Indian Express- The English-language Indian daily newspaper founded in 1932 by Ramnath Goenka
The Statesman- One of the leading English newspapers in West Bengal
The Hindu- One of the Indian newspapers of record
The Pioneer: Second oldest English newspaper in India
Deccan Chronicle- One of the biggest newspapers in South India
The Telegraph- The eighth most-widely read English language newspaper in India
Mid day- The popular morning daily compact newspaper published out of Mumbai
2024 Lok Sabha Elections Results: BJP Survives, To Form Coalition Govt
