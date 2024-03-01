Eight EU Consumer Groups Take On Meta For Alleged Privacy Violations
Meta Platforms is facing privacy complaints as eight EU consumer groups urged watchdogs to take action against the Facebook owner. Allegedly, Meta breached the bloc's privacy rules by collecting user data.
Consumer groups in the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Greece, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain have filed complaints with their respective data protection authorities against Meta's collection of user data.
The consumer organizations asserted that Meta is not adhering to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines related to fair processing, data minimisation, and purpose limitation.
They also contended that the company's data collection and processing lack a legal basis.
Ursula Pachl, deputy director general of the European Consumer Organisation said " It's time for data protection authorities to stop Meta's unfair data processing and its infringing of people’s fundamental rights."
