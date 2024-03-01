Burger Singh's Website Hacked By Pakistani Group; Company Responds With A Dash Of Humor
Burger Singh, a popular Indian fast-food chain, experienced a cyberattack on February 27 orchestrated by a Pakistani hacking group called Team Insane PK.
The company revealed on X that the hackers not only infiltrated but also overhauled the burger franchise's website, leaving behind a digital graffiti wall that echoed mischievous exploits.
"The backstory to this cyber saga? Well, it turns out that a cheeky promo code we once thought was a good idea ("Fpak20," ring any bells?) landed better than we expected." Burger Singh wrote in the post.
Rather than swiftly removing the digital graffiti, the company opted to retain it for a day, considering it as an "open mic night for hackers". It said, “It’s our way of saying: Take a good look, folks. Inspiration strikes in the oddest of places.”
The eatery expressed assurance in surmounting this brief setback, assuring customers that the digital disruption is merely a passing challenge.
