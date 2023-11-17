Efforts Intensify As 40 Workers Await Rescue in Uttarkashi Tunnel Tragedy
Efforts are underway to rescue 40 workers trapped in a tunnel under construction in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand.
The workers have been stuck under rubble on a 2-km stretch since 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, receiving oxygen and food through narrow tubes.
The efforts resumed on Thursday, as authorities proceeded with a plan to drill through rubble and insert a series of pipes through which the labourers could crawl out.
A prior drilling attempt was halted when a smaller auger encountered falling debris, causing obstructions and equipment damage.
The new 25-tonne U.S.-made auger, assembled on-site in Uttarkashi after being transported in three parts by an Indian Air Force aircraft from New Delhi, fell short of the expected pace on Thursday.
On Sunday, a landslip caused the collapse of the said section of the tunnel connecting Silkyara and Dandalgaon in Uttarakhand, a crucial component of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project.
