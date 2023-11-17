Dream Track: YouTube Tests AI Tool Which Clones Voices Of Demi Lovato And John Legend
YouTube has revealed that it is testing an AI tool called Dream Track, that will allow users to clone voices of pop stars like Demi Lovato and John Legend.
Nine artists have allowed their voice to be cloned by the software, including Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, T-Pain, Charlie Puth and Sia.
Developed by Google's DeepMind artificial intelligence lab, the feature is designed to auto-generate short 30-second music tracks for YouTube Shorts.
Currently, around 100 creators in the United States have been granted access to the tool.
The company unveiled two demonstration videos produced using Dream Track, showcasing imitations of Charlie Puth and T-Pain that, while acceptable, are noticeably of lower quality.
The Puth track was generated by the prompt: "A ballad about how opposites attract, upbeat acoustic."
