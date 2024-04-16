ECI’s ‘Resource Constraints’ Leave Penal Actions Against MPs Untracked
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that it does not keep records of penal actions taken against Members of Parliament (MPs) for different infractions, such as violations of the model code of conduct.
This revelation follows a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by activist Jeetendra Ghadge, inquiring about notices issued and measures implemented against MPs since 2014.
The Election Commission, responsible for overseeing elections, stated that it lacks compiled data on notices issued to MPs and their subsequent actions, as it would “disproportionately divert the Commission's resources”.
According to Ghadge this is a disservice to Article 324 of the Constitution which vests the ECI with the authority to supervise, direct, and control elections to Parliament, state legislatures, the President, and the Vice-President of India.
The RTI activist said, "At a time when candidates and political parties are resorting to hate speeches, making derogatory remarks, and attempting to sow divisions in society along religious and caste lines, the Commission's failure to take concrete actions beyond issuing notices is alarming."
