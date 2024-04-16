Gateway Of India Crowned Most Instagrammable Destination In India: Report
According to a recent report by India Someday, a travel service platform, Gateway of India is the most Instagrammable destination in India, with 7,00,000 hashtags per acre.
The report analysed Instagram data alongside area measurements for popular Indian tourist attractions to determine which sites generate the most hashtags per acre.
The report lists Jama Masjid as the runner-up, with Hawa Mahal following closely in third.
In fourth place, Patrika Gate garnered 1,86,667 hashtags per acre. Situated in Jaipur’s Jawahar Circle Garden, this gate is celebrated for its intricate and colorful frescoes that reflect the traditional Rajasthani art and architecture.
The globally renowned Golden Temple held the fifth position, boasting 75,000 hashtags per acre. Meanwhile, the Taj Mahal, acknowledged as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, secured the sixth spot with 61,905 hashtags per acre.
‘Mercenary spyware’: What Were Apple's Previous Threat Alerts To Indian Users?