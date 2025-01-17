ECI Mandates Labels for AI-Generated Campaign Content
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed political parties to clearly mark any campaign materials created or altered using artificial intelligence or synthetic digital methods.
This move follows allegations in the Delhi elections, where the BJP has accused AAP of using AI-edited content to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders.
The BJP has lodged multiple FIRs, while AAP dismissed the claims as politically driven.
In May 2024, the ECI had issued guidelines requiring parties to remove deepfakes within three hours of notice.
It had also prohibited the use of social media to share deepfake content, manipulated media, or misleading information disguised as real.
ASCI Warns LinkedIn Influencers Over Non-Disclosure Violations
Click here