ASCI Warns LinkedIn Influencers Over Non-Disclosure Violations
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has criticised LinkedIn for lacking disclosure tools and urged influencers to clarify their associations.
ASCI revealed that alert professionals flagged 60 cases of non-disclosure on LinkedIn last week, with 56 currently under review for violations.
In an advisory, ASCI reminded influencers that failing to disclose material connections violates the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and the Central Consumer Protection Authority’s guidelines.
A "material connection" includes any ties between an advertiser and an influencer that could affect credibility.
Disclosures must be clear, upfront, and prominently displayed—not hidden in hashtags or links, ASCI stressed.
Non-compliance, particularly repeat offenses, will be reported to regulators. Influencers were advised to use terms like "ad" or "partnership" in their content.
