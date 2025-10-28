EC To Conduct Special Voter Roll Revision Across 12 states, UTs
The Election Commission announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories, from October 28, 2025, covering 51 crore voters, who must submit enumeration forms by December 4.
The SIR will be held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.
If a voter’s name isn’t found in the 2002–2005 rolls, they must submit documents proving they’re an Indian citizen aged 18+ and residing in that constituency to stay on the list.
The EC is expanding the acceptable documents to 13, including Aadhaar (for identity only) and the Bihar SIR roll (for parental proof).
The enumeration process begins November 4, conducted by 5.33 lakh booth-level officers, and the draft roll will be published on December 9, followed by the final roll-on February 7, 2026.
Assam is excluded due to the ongoing Supreme Court–monitored NRC process, which is already verifying citizenship in the state, so the EC will announce its revision separately after that process is completed.
The EC said that SIR is needed to cleanse errors such as duplicate, deceased, or ineligible entries, as parties have long complained about impure rolls.
The Supreme Court is hearing petitions challenging the EC’s power to verify citizenship under the SIR, though the CEC maintained that all constitutional bodies will perform their duties.
