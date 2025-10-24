US Authorities Arrest Indian Truck Driver After Crash Leaves Three Dead
A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence after a semi-truck crash in Ontario, California, that killed three people.
The crash occurred on Interstate 10 Freeway, when Singh, driving a Freightliner, failed to stop in slowed traffic, causing a chain-reaction collision.
According to news reports, three people were killed: a 54-year-old man in a Toyota Tacoma and two others in a Kia Sorento. Two additional people were seriously injured. Eight vehicles, including four trucks, were involved.
Singh crossed the U.S. southern border in 2022 and was released under the Biden administration’s “alternatives to detention” policy. DHS confirmed he has no lawful immigration status, and ICE has lodged a detainer against him.
Singh holds a valid commercial driver’s license expiring in October 2026, KABC reported, citing the California DMV. DHS said the crash “follows a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles, directly threatening public safety.”
This is the second fatal crash involving an Indian-origin truck driver in the U.S. since August. Earlier, Harjinder Singh allegedly caused a crash in Florida that killed three people and faces three counts of vehicular homicide.
Who is Francesca Orsini, London University Professor, Denied Entry Into India?