Earth Likely To Break 1.5°C Global Warming Threshold By 2027, Scientists Warn
Earth is now more likely to break the 1.5°C target of global warming within the next five years, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday.
With a 66% chance of temporarily reaching 1.5°C by 2027, "it's the first time in history that it's more likely than not that we will exceed the threshold," the WMO press release read.
The El Nino "will combine with human-induced climate change to push global temperatures into uncharted territory", said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in the statement.
In December 2015, countries around the world adopted the Paris Agreement, the central aim of which was to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.
This threshold of 1.5°C rise in global temperature is an indicator of the point at which the impact of climate change will become increasingly harmful for the entire planet.
