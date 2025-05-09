Drones, Blackouts, Air Sirens: What Happened In the Recent India-Pakistan Escalation?
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Thursday evening after multiple security incidents across northern India.
A suspected Pakistani drone attack was first intercepted by Indian air defence systems over parts of Jammu.
After the Jammu incident, loud explosions were heard in Punjab. Shelling was also reported from Pakistan’s side near Pathankot and several sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Kupwara.
Soon after, Indian air defence intercepted more Pakistani drones near Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.
The situation triggered blackouts, air raid sirens, and emergency responses in affected cities. Even an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, had to be suspended midway.
The chain of events unfolded just a day after India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’—a targeted military strike on terror infrastructure in Pakistan—launched in retaliation for the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
While official details remained limited, India’s Ministry of Defence later announced that India remains fully prepared to “defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people”.
