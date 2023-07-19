‘Double-Edged Sword’: UN Security Council Weighs In On AI Risks At A Meet
The United Nations Security Council conducted its inaugural meeting on artificial intelligence on Tuesday.
The 15-member council was briefed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jack Clark, co-founder of high-profile AI startup Anthropic, and Professor Zeng Yi, co-director of the China-UK Research Center for AI Ethics and Governance.
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, "We urgently need to shape the global governance of transformative technologies because AI knows no borders."
Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN, referred to artificial intelligence as a "double-edged sword" and stated that Beijing favours the U.N. playing a vital role in developing guiding principles for AI.
Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Jeffrey DeLaurentis said, “No member states should use AI to censor, constrain, repress or disempower people."
Russia questioned whether the council, which is in charge of working towards world peace and security, ought to be talking about AI.
