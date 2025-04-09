Meta Rolls Out Teen Safety Features Beyond Instagram
Meta is expanding its Teen Accounts system to Facebook and Messenger. This feature is designed to give users under 18 a safer, more controlled experience on the platforms.
By default, younger teens will be placed in more restricted settings. They won’t be able to go live or turn off protections that blur suspected nudity in messages unless a parent gives permission.
The system automatically enrolls teens into a version of the app with built-in safety features. It will first roll out in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada, with plans to reach more countries later.
Meta first launched Teen Accounts on Instagram last September. The company says it “fundamentally changed” how teens interact with the app.
Now, Instagram users under 16 need parental approval to live stream or change image safety settings. The same rules will soon apply on Facebook and Messenger.
