DGCA Orders Fuel Switch Checks On Boeing Aircraft After Air India Crash Probe
India’s aviation regulator, the DGCA, has ordered inspections of fuel control switch locking mechanisms on most Boeing commercial aircraft registered in India.
The checks must be completed by July 21. The directive follows a preliminary probe into the June crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8.
Investigators found both engines lost power just after takeoff when fuel switches shifted from 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF', cutting off fuel.
The DGCA’s move aligns with the Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) issued by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which flagged the risk of the locking mechanism on fuel switches disengaging mid-flight.
Aircraft models under the order include Boeing 787 and 737 variants used by Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet. Boeing 777s, also operated by Air India, are not included, as they weren’t part of the FAA advisory.
