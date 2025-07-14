Air India Tragedy: Pilots’ Association Denounces Unfounded Theories
Following the release of the Air India crash report, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) expressed concern over the narrative emerging around flight AI 171.
It pertains particularly to the speculation pointing to pilot error or suicide, which the association criticised as premature and harmful.
The statement stressed that no conclusive evidence has been presented and called the insinuations irresponsible and disrespectful to both the crew and victims' families.
Flight AI 171, en route to London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12.
The aircraft struck BJ Medical College, killing 260 people—241 onboard and 19 on the ground—in one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters.
