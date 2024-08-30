DGCA Imposes Enhanced Surveillance On SpiceJet. What Does It Mean?
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aviation safety regulator, has once again placed SpiceJet under "enhanced surveillance" effective immediately in order to ensure the safety of the flight operations.
The enhanced surveillance will involve more frequent spot checks and night monitoring of the airline's activities to ensure operational safety.
The DGCA's decision followed closely after passengers of the airline were prevented from boarding at Dubai airport on Thursday due to the carrier's failure to settle outstanding dues.
This marked the second disruption of SpiceJet flights from Dubai this month. The financially struggling airline has been facing significant challenges, including issues with aircraft lessors and certain airports.
In July 2022, the DGCA had ordered the airline to cut its flights by 50% for two months due to repeated safety incidents. The airline was closely monitored for safety compliance until the restrictions were lifted in October.
