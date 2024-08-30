What Charges Is Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Facing In France?
France has charged Telegram founder and chief Pavel Durov with multiple violations related to the messaging app and barred him from leaving the country.
The 39-year-old was accused of several offenses, including failing to curb extremist and illegal content on Telegram, following a hearing with investigating magistrates in Paris.
Durov was granted conditional release with a bail set at five million euros, on the condition that he reports to a police station twice a week.
The charges concern alleged crimes including "complicity in the administration of an online platform to enable an illicit transaction".
He also faces charges for refusing to provide documents requested by authorities and for "dissemination in an organised group of images of minors in child pornography," as well as drug trafficking, fraud, and money laundering.
Why Is Telegram And Its Founder Pavel Durov In Trouble?