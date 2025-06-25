DGCA Audit Reveals Gaps In Aircraft Maintenance, Runway Safety
Worn aircraft tyres, faded runway markings, and poor maintenance were among several issues flagged by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) during checks at major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.
Following the Ahmedabad air crash, the DGCA launched a "360º surveillance" of the aviation system, covering flight operations, aircraft maintenance, ramp safety, medical checks, and ground handling.
The report flagged recurring defects, ignored maintenance orders, and faded runway markings—pointing to poor oversight and delayed fixes.
In one case, a domestic flight was grounded due to worn tyres and cleared only after repairs. The DGCA noted that maintenance procedures had not been properly followed.
The regulator has asked all concerned operators to take corrective action within seven days. It added that such inspections would continue to identify and fix safety risks.
