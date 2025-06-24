Asia Warming At Nearly Double Global Rate, Fueling Extreme Weather: WMO Report
Asia is warming nearly twice as fast as the global average, according to the State of the Climate in Asia 2024 report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
In 2024, Asia’s average temperature was 1.04°C above the 1991–2020 norm—making it one of the hottest years ever. The warming trend since 1991 is almost double that of 1961–1990.
This rise in heat is driving extreme weather, hurting economies, ecosystems, and communities.
The report notes record-high sea surface temperatures and widespread marine heatwaves. Asia’s seas are warming nearly twice as fast as the global rate.
Less winter snowfall and more intense summer heat have triggered floods, landslides, and water insecurity. In the central Himalayas and Tian Shan, 23 of 24 glaciers lost mass.
New U.S. Visa Rule Now Requires Public Social Media Profiles
Click here