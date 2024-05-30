Delhi's Power Demand Hits Record 8,302 MW As Mungeshpur Station Records Unprecedented 52.3°C
On Wednesday afternoon, Delhi's peak power demand surged to a record-breaking 8,302 MW, coinciding with the city experiencing its highest-ever temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at the Mungeshpur weather station.
According to the officials this was the first time in the city's history that the power demand had breached the 8300-MW mark and the mercury crossed 52 degrees Celsius.
Power distribution companies had projected a peak demand of 8,200 MW for this summer. However, the State Load Dispatch Centre in Delhi recorded a peak of 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours on Wednesday.
The national capital’s Mungeshpur weather office, located on the outskirts, reported 52.3 degree Celsius at 2:30 pm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is checking the temperature sensor in Delhi's Mungeshpur automatic weather station to see if the sensor is working properly, according to IMD Director General M Mohapatra.
He described the Mungeshpur station as an "outlier" and emphasised the need for confirmation of its recording. While some observatories in Delhi reported slightly higher temperatures, the Mungeshpur data requires a thorough investigation.
Over 82% Of Indians Oppose GenAI Use In Election Campaigns: Report