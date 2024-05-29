Over 82% Of Indians Oppose GenAI Use In Election Campaigns: Report
The 'Future of Trust' report by Adobe reveals that approximately 94% of Indians advocate for collaboration between the government and technology firms to safeguard election integrity from the detrimental impacts of deep fakes and misinformation.
According to the study, over 82 percent of Indians believe that candidates running in elections should be banned from utilising generative AI in their promotional activities.
The survey was conducted with over 2,000 Indians regarding their encounters with online misinformation and apprehensions regarding the repercussions of generative AI.
It revealed that more than 92 percent of respondents expressed a necessity for reliable tools to authenticate the credibility of online content.
Additionally, approximately 86 percent of Indian participants expressed concerns that misinformation and detrimental deepfakes could significantly influence upcoming elections.
While 93% emphasised the importance of identifying AI-generated content, 81% feared online content manipulation for spreading misinformation.
Approximately 94 percent also advocated for the inclusion of media literacy skills in school curricula to address concerns related to AI-driven misinformation.
