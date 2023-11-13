Delhi's Air Quality 'Poor' Post-Diwali; Environment Minister Calls For Pollution Review Meeting
Despite a complete ban and stern warnings from the Supreme Court, Delhi's air quality remained 'poor' on Monday, following the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali.
For the last two weeks, the air quality in the national capital had reached 'severe' levels, but it saw improvement after light showers on November 10.
The air quality was the best in eight years on the day of Diwali. Unfortunately, the relief from the toxic haze was brief.
By the evening, air quality index had breached the 900 mark in many parts of the national capital such as the India Gate area, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium and Pusa Road.
In the light of this, Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister of Delhi, on Monday has called for a pollution review meeting with the Environment Department officials at the Delhi Secretariat.
