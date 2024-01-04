Delhi Tops The Per Capita Cyber Crime Complaints In 2023
According to the annual presentation shared by Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) CEO Rajesh Kumar, Delhi had the highest number of cybercrime complaints in the country in 2023, with a rate of 755 cases registered per 1,00,000 people.
Chandigarh has the second-highest rate at 432, followed by Haryana and Telangana at 381 and 261, respectively.
I4C is a specialised cyber fraud detection and prevention unit under the Union Home Ministry.
Kumar stated that since the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal was launched in August 2019, more than 3.26 million complaints have been reported on it which resulted in 66,000 FIRs.
Reported cyber frauds led to a loss of Rs 10,319 crore for India since April 2021. Out of which, Rs 1,127 crore, which belonged to 4.5 lakh victims, was successfully blocked thanks to swift government initiatives, he said.
Kumar recommended dialing the national helpline number 1930 within the "golden hour" – the crucial first hour after a cybercrime occurs. This swift action increases the chances of recovering online stolen money.
In India, virtual offenses, including sextortion and cyber attacks, are concentrated in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and parts of UP, according to the I4C CEO.
