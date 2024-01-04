Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Unlawful Firings And Workers' Rights Infringement
SpaceX is facing allegations from a US labour agency for wrongfully terminating eight employees who had shared a letter branding the founder and CEO, Elon Musk, as a "distraction and embarrassment".
A complaint has been issued by a regional official from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), alleging that SpaceX has infringed upon workers' rights under federal labor law by impeding their ability to unite and advocate for improved working conditions.
The letter sent to SpaceX executives in June 2022 highlighted a collection of tweets by Musk dating back to 2020, several of which contained sexually suggestive content.
The employees contended that Musk's remarks were inconsistent with the company's diversity and workplace misconduct policies, urging SpaceX to disapprove of them.
If the NLRB determines that terminations breached labor laws, it may mandate reinstatement and back pay for affected workers. SpaceX, if found in violation, could also incur higher penalties in subsequent board cases.
