Delhi Students Demand Justice After Flooding At IAS Coaching Centre Kills Three
A day after the basement of a coaching centre flooded, resulting in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, students staged a large protest in the national capital on July 28.
The demonstrators are calling for justice for the aspirants who lost their lives at an IAS coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar.
The incident took place at Rau’s IAS Study Circle on Bada Bazar Marg, where the coaching centre was operating a library in its basement.
The protest included a candle march and chants of "We want justice." The incident has heightened concerns among students, who are demanding accountability from authorities for their apparent negligence.
As Security has been beefed up in the Old Rajinder Nagar area, in light of the protest, MCD officials met with the protesters and assured them that appropriate actions would be taken.
On Sunday, the Delhi Police said that the facility's owner and coordinator have been arrested for allegedly violating regulations as the building had been granted a no-objection certificate (NOC) on the condition that the basement would be used solely as a storeroom.
