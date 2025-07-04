Delhi Seeks Pause On Fuel Ban For Older Vehicles, Cites Glitches And Public Outcry
Citing major operational and infrastructure issues, the Delhi government has urged the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management to immediately pause the fuel ban on end-of-life vehicles.
The ban—effective July 1—bars diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol ones over 15 years from refuelling.
On day one, 80 vehicles were seized and 98 notices issued. The numbers dropped to 7 seizures and 78 notices on day two, and none on day three.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the move was premature and could backfire, adding that enforcement based on emissions would be more effective than age.
He also flagged public backlash and technical flaws in the ANPR camera system used to flag banned vehicles, citing faulty sensors, poor placement, and malfunctioning speakers.
AI Joins X’s Community Notes, With Human Oversight
Click here