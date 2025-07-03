AI Joins X’s Community Notes, With Human Oversight
X has launched the AI Note Writer API to expand its Community Notes feature, allowing developers to build AI systems that suggest context on misleading posts.
However, these AI contributors must follow the same rules as humans—starting in test mode and earning credibility through user feedback before their notes can be made public.
The programme begins with a limited pilot this month.
Initially, AI notes will appear only on posts where users request additional context, with broader rollout expected over time.
X says the initiative will stick to its core values of openness, fairness, and transparency, and AI notes will be judged by the same scoring system that ranks human contributions.
