French Government Collapses After Prime Minister Michel Barnier Ousted in No-Confidence Vote
The French government has collapsed following Prime Minister Michel Barnier's ousting in a no-confidence vote.
MPs voted overwhelmingly in favor of the motion, just three months after Barnier was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron.
The motion was tabled by opposition parties after Barnier controversially used special powers to push through his budget without a parliamentary vote.
This marks the first time the French government has fallen due to a no-confidence vote since 1962.
The move further exacerbates the political instability in France, which has seen snap elections this summer that resulted in no single party holding a majority in parliament.
Barnier is now required to present the resignation of his government, and the controversial budget that led to his downfall is now void.
The left-wing New Popular Front, which secured the most seats in the parliamentary elections, had previously criticised Macron's decision to appoint Barnier instead of their own candidate.
After Years of Pushback, Telegram Commits to CSAM Crackdown
