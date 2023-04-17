Delhi Reports 24 Covid Deaths In A Week, Highest In India
Delhi reported 24 deaths from Covid-19 in just one week, the highest in the country. India has seen a consistent rise in Covid cases in the past couple of weeks.
The number of fatalities across the country due to Covid-19 stood at 113.
On Sunday, Delhi logged 1,634 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 29.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city’s health department.
India also recorded a spike in active cases, over the week, going from 5,880 on April 10 to 9,111 on April 17.
The active caseload of the country currently stands at 60,313 with 6,313 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
Also read
SpaceX Starship Gears Up For Its First Test Flight Today