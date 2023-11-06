Elon Musk To Integrate xAI With X Social Media; Launches Witty AI Bot 'Grok'
Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app.
Joining the AI race, xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Saturday.
While the startup aims to create AI tools that ‘assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge’ its tool Grok has been designed to answer questions with a bit of wit.
According to Musk, Grok is designed to respond to queries with a witty and somewhat rebellious tone, distinguishing it from other chatbots.
Grok, which has been trained for two months and is currently four months old, is currently in its beta phase, and the company intends to enhance it in the near future.
