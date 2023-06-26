Delhi, Mumbai Experience Monsoon Showers Together After 62 Years
The much awaited southwest monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai with a 14-day delay, while Delhi got the taste of monsoon 2 days earlier.
The usual date for monsoon onset over Mumbai is June 11, and for Delhi is June 27. However, in a rare event this year, both cities recorded an onset simultaneously after 1961.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha due to the monsoon current's increasing intensity.
Heavy rains lashed various parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods in some parts of the state. A rain alert has been issued in the hill state for the next 5 days.
