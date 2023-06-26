‘Fight To Continue In Court’: Wrestlers Call Off The Protest On Streets
The wrestlers have ended their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, more than six months after it started at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Singh has been accused of allegedly harassing female wrestlers.
In a statement released on Sunday night, the protesting wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have mentioned that they will continue fighting the battle against Singh in the court, and not on the streets.
As the election for WFI president is scheduled for July 11, the wrestlers “will wait for the implementation of assurances made by the government in this regard”, the statement read.
Earlier on Sunday, the protesting wrestlers issued a letter to Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur, appealing for time to prepare ahead of the trials for Asian Games and World Wrestling Championships.
The wrestlers first began protests in January but called it off the same month after India's sports ministry stripped Singh of his administrative powers for a few weeks, promising to investigate their complaints.
However, with no FIR being filed for three months, the wrestlers restarted their protests in April at Jantar Mantar calling for Singh’s arrest.
