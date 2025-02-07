Delhi Condemns Mujib Home Arson as Dhaka Raises Concern Over Hasina in India
Six months after mass protests toppled former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a mob torched the home of her late father and the country’s independence leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Protesters also set fire to the residences of exiled leaders from Hasina’s party, the Awami League.
The unrest erupted after Hasina, speaking online from exile in India, urged her supporters to oppose the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.
Rahman’s Dhanmondi 32 house was previously attacked during the July-August protests that led to Hasina’s ousting after 15 years in power.
The demonstrations, initially sparked by opposition to a government job quota system, escalated into nationwide unrest following a violent crackdown that left at least 834 dead and 20,000 injured.
On Thursday, India condemned the attack on Bangladesh’s founding leader’s residence, calling it “regrettable.”
Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a strong protest with India, accusing Hasina of spreading “false and fabricated statements” across various platforms, including social media.
