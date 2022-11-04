Delhi Air Pollution Stays 'Severe'; Govt Shuts Primary Schools
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi continued to stay in the severe category on Friday.
System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed both PM10 and PM2.5 in the 'severe' category at 405 and 471 respectively at 11:03 am on Friday.
The Delhi government under the Aam Aadmi Party announced the shutdown of primary schools effectively from Saturday.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Odd-Even rule for vehicles may also be implemented if required.
Not just Delhi, but the entire National Capital Region has been affected. PTI reported authorities in Noida and Greater Noida directed schools to hold online classes till November 8.
Schools in Delhi have restricted outdoor activities for students, while the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday called for schools to be shut down.
Delhi has also implemented the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to grapple with the situation.
Under GRAP construction and demolition work, diesel-run vehicles, and entry of heavy vehicles are banned in Delhi. Only vehicles carrying essential goods are exempted.
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India Win By 5 Runs Against Bangladesh Via DLS Method In Rain-Hit Match