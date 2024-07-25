Deepfake Sandbox: CivAI Introduces New Tool To Educate Public On AI Capabilities And Risks
CivAI, a nonprofit organization, has introduced Deepfake Sandbox, a free public tool enabling users to create image deepfakes of themselves and learn about generative AI in under 30 seconds.
Developed with publicly available software, CivAI’s Deepfake Sandbox allows everyone to experiment with high-quality deepfakes and understand the risks generative AI poses to democracy, media, cybercrime, and more.
CivAI founder Lucas Hansen said, “Our goal is to expose more people to AI and deepfakes in a way that makes clear the fundamental issues we face as it spreads and improves.”
With CivAI’s Deepfake Sandbox, anyone can experience the capabilities of deepfakes in under 30 seconds, requiring no technical expertise or advanced prompting.
CivAI intends to develop additional demos to illustrate potential AI applications and enhance public awareness.
